A recent study by the University of Michigan found that more than a third of high school seniors had vaped nicotine in the past year. For 10th-graders, that figure was 31%. Nicotine is highly addictive and damages young brains. And then there are those who vape marijuana. Forget about the moral or legal arguments and just consider that lung disease associated with contaminated vaping products has killed more than 50 people and sent more than 2,500 to hospitals, according to the Washington Post, many of them teens and young adults who vaped with THC, an ingredient in marijuana largely obtained on the black market.