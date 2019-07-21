Blubaugh: Moon landing left quite a legacy, even if there’s little appetite for a return today

In the 1960s, getting to the moon took bipartisan support. Not everyone agreed with going and the arguments against it were similar to what you might hear today — why spend all that taxpayer money going to the moon when we have so many needs here on Earth? — but, for the most part, the quest was galvanizing and it brought not only Americans but the world together. I’m not sure anything can bring politicians or rank-and-field citizens together today.