Blatchford: Those who judge police because of a few bad apples are either deceptive or ignorant

I have what may be a unique background that provides an appreciation for police and their work. An uncle was a career cop in a Boston suburb with many stories. A friend of 48 years is a retired Montgomery County detective. We’ve had innumerable conversations about his work. I’ve socialized with his fellow officers. In my time in branch banking, I’ve had my share of direct interactions with the police when confronting bad check writers, forgers, counterfeiters, con artists, fraudulent borrowers and others. More recently, I attended Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees’ Citizens Police Academy, which was a real eye opener. The CPA provided a portrayal of the difficulty and complexity of police work. It left me with one over-riding impression: Any cop who makes a routine traffic stop has more guts than a dozen average people.