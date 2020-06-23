Blatchford: Those who judge police because of a few bad apples are either deceptive or ignorant

We live in difficult times. People seeking and believing that utopia is achievable are bombarding reasonable people with ridiculous demands. Eliminating or even defunding the police? Really? Additionally, these same people create illusions and false accusations, then attack the fiction they created.
When derogatory comments and accusations are made against the police, almost always they are made against “police.” It is rare (if ever) that complainants isolate their accusations to the few bad apples. Virtually everyone, every time, levels their complaints against the all-inclusive “the police.” I’m reminded of the caution that if you begin with an erroneous assumption, you’re bound to arrive at an erroneous conclusion.
I have what may be a unique background that provides an appreciation for police and their work. An uncle was a career cop in a Boston suburb with many stories. A friend of 48 years is a retired Montgomery County detective. We’ve had innumerable conversations about his work. I’ve socialized with his fellow officers. In my time in branch banking, I’ve had my share of direct interactions with the police when confronting bad check writers, forgers, counterfeiters, con artists, fraudulent borrowers and others. More recently, I attended Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees’ Citizens Police Academy, which was a real eye opener. The CPA provided a portrayal of the difficulty and complexity of police work. It left me with one over-riding impression: Any cop who makes a routine traffic stop has more guts than a dozen average people.
Those who attempt to paint all police with the same broad brush tainted by the few exceptions are guilty of either outright deception or total ignorance. Every profession has its bad apples, even yours. Those expecting perfection in any pressure-filled profession are emotional alarmists stirring the pot. Demand excellence? Fine. Expect perfection? Not reasonable. And please note that no attempt is made here to apologize for the exceptions.
Similarly, we hear those who declare this country to be a racist nation. To that, I have any number of responses, so let’s simply let it go with the archaic but expressive balderdash! Such thoughtless accusations provide enough opportunities for refutation to fill a large book.
First off, who has forgotten Barack Hussein Obama II. We elected him to be our first Black president. Did you forget? Wait! After four years, he was reelected. Yeah, I know. That’s redundant. It seems that some require redundancy to drive certain facts home.
In this allegedly “racist country,” countless people of color have jobs earning millions more per year than I ever earned. People of color hold positions in virtually every form of employment available. They are CEOs, lawyers, judges, activists, celebrities of all sorts and even Supreme Court judges. How about the presence in the NBA and NFL? It could be said that “white privilege” is non-existent in the highly paid sports world. Frankly, more equality in those leagues wouldn’t be out of line.
Sure, there are racists who live among us. I’ve seen a few but can’t claim to have known any. Don’t much care for those I’ve run into. They are generally closed minded, like those who paint all police bad and call America a racist country. They do not, however, define our country.
Finally, too many in this country who claim to abhor bullies are deceivers. They themselves are bullies. Doubt me? Eight years ago, a Colorado baker refused to make a wedding cake with a gay theme. He was boycotted with the intent of forcing him out of business. That’s a form of bullying with intent to injure. Chick-fil-A was bullied into altering their chosen charitable contributions when they were bombarded with protests and accusations by LGBTQ activists. A California college professor stole pro-life signs of student protesters. Just to name a few.
Leftist are frequently heard calling for and supporting diversity. Seemingly, their definition varies from that of Merriam-Webster. As shown in the above examples, all too often they encounter diversity that is in variance with their own belief system. That is unacceptable to them. Seems they only promote diversity that is preapproved by them — it has to look like them. The leftist version of diversity seems to have an element of sameness.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net.