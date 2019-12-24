‘Tis the day before Christmas and all through the House, the Dems were all stirring and planning a rout. The Squad’s stockings all hung on the rostrum with care, in hopes that Ms. Nancy would soon take their dare.
Just kidding folks. Not this day. It’s time for a break — preferably a long one. But first a word of caution. This column is intended for those who truly dislike dissonance. If you are one who endorses the philosophy “there’s only the fight,” there’s nothing here for you.
In the first year of World War I even the Germans and Allies declared a Christmas truce. Weihnachtsfrieden (pronounced vee-nocks-free-den) translates “Christmas peace.” Warfare ceased for a time. In some areas enemies crossed the line and fraternized.
Here we are today, citizens of the same country sharing workplaces and living next door to each other. Who among us wouldn’t prefer to share peace and goodwill? To try to do better? This is not the time to get in each other’s faces or to argue at the holiday table.
Maybe we the people (forget all the politicians) could consider setting aside the differences; for one day reverse the tide. If we do it for one day, maybe we could go for two. One day at a time, eh?
I recently exchanged emails with another senior citizen who wrote a letter to the editor (in another paper) commenting that he ceased communication with his brother because of political differences. I asked him if political differences are important enough to forfeit a brother. He didn’t respond. As a point of reference only (no blame assigned), the lost brother is a conservative.
I’m probably as cantankerous as many of the opposition. At my age I’ve pretty much confirmed and solidified my positions on things — emphasis on pretty much. Logic and facts can and have altered some views and it helps if such logic and facts are presented respectfully. I can be passionate but that shouldn’t be confused with anger. What I endeavor to do is to avoid engaging in name-calling and casually tossing around derogatory remarks.
There is a leftist who resides in the county who always signs off his emails with “Warmest regards.” This following any number of preceding personally offensive or derogatory remarks. It appears that he believes that his complimentary close negates his preceding snide remarks. In direct communication (written or spoken) I endeavor (not always successfully) to avoid remarks that are off putting in order to facilitate the art of communication. This critic fails to recognize that off-putting remarks tend to inhibit effective exchange. For those on both sides who truly wish to communicate with the opposition, I wish us all the ability to engage our brains before putting our mouths in motion. A little thought and consideration go a long way. “Do unto others…”
I heard a sermon recently that mentioned effective communication. We were reminded of two components of communication — “transmission and reception.” That’s worth prolonged serious thought. This reminded me of one of my favorite quotes (author unknown): “One of the biggest problems with communication is the illusion that it has been achieved.” That, too, is worth contemplation.
Virtually everyone is aware of the name-calling engaged in by Trump, and many of the loyal opposition blame him for the ill-will shown by both sides. Trump is not to be excused, but Trump is not the originator. I recall with crystal clarity the first time I heard someone refer to Republicans as Nazis. It was during the Clinton administration and the first time I heard that utterance directly from anyone. Memorable. Since then, it has been my clear impression that the loyal opposition is more prone to name-calling.
Now, meanness comes to mind. Which group surrendered the White House to the loyal opposition, but not before vandalizing government property at taxpayer expense. Anyone remember? Who was it that (before leaving the White House) removed the “W’s” from the keyboards of all the computers? I believe I can say with assurance, that right-wingers seldom act in such a trivial and cheap way, but if I’m wrong feel free to correct me. Some still find that act of adult vandalism funny.
How about trying this? Should you have negative thoughts (or even a slightly unkind one) about someone and it occurs to you to share it with them, just don’t. Surely, following through with the sharing isn’t going to engender warm, fuzzy feelings — with you or them. Who really wins in such circumstances?
I’ll endeavor to follow my own advice, but that is not to be interpreted that I will roll over in the face of opposition. Challenging the opposition in a respectful manner is permitted.
That’s it for this year, folks. Enjoy your families (even the mouthy ones), relax and talk about something else. The Ravens are a timely topic. Happy New Year and Weihnachtsfrieden!
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net