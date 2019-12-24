There is a leftist who resides in the county who always signs off his emails with “Warmest regards.” This following any number of preceding personally offensive or derogatory remarks. It appears that he believes that his complimentary close negates his preceding snide remarks. In direct communication (written or spoken) I endeavor (not always successfully) to avoid remarks that are off putting in order to facilitate the art of communication. This critic fails to recognize that off-putting remarks tend to inhibit effective exchange. For those on both sides who truly wish to communicate with the opposition, I wish us all the ability to engage our brains before putting our mouths in motion. A little thought and consideration go a long way. “Do unto others…”