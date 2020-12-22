Blatchford: Lesson learned from the Trump years and a Merry Christmas to all | COMMENTARY

Trump taught us that we can vocalize what’s on our minds without having to sugarcoat it. This, in fact, may serve to mentally toughen up those whose sensitivities could stand a few calluses. We continue to encounter people who have trouble dealing with straightforward facts, i.e., plain talk. It seems that even when utilizing plain talk with civility, it’s not enough for some without the sugarcoating. I hope that Trump’s example has shown Republicans, conservatives and libertarians that we can maintain a steadfast course and remain firm in our resolve. Having a spine is not a negative attribute and if we can add a splash of gravitas to the mix, so much the better. It would seem that Roosevelt’s “speak softly but carry a big stick” remains as excellent advice. This is not to be confused with the “big stick” that Joe Biden referred to when he quipped about Obama — for those who recall that Biden gaffe. (A huge smiley face here.)