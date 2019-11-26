Democrats, and their media, have a longstanding practice that lends credence to the “rumors” that the media has a distinct bias. A catchy word or phrase is chosen, then it’s repeated endlessly. The intention is to create a negative impact on the selected target — usually a member of the loyal opposition.
Two instances come to mind. When George W. Bush was campaigning, Dems and leftists declared that he lacked “gravitas” and how horrible that was. The current phrase du jour is “quid pro quo.” How many times a day have you heard or read that one? Do you know what it means or implies? Is a “quid pro quo” really as evil as it sounds?
According to Merriam-Webster, it is “something given or received for something else.” The Free Dictionary defines it as “something for something.” Cambridge English Dictionary says it is “something that is given or received for something else” or “something that is given to a person in return for something they have done.” Any questions? Does “quid pro quo” sound particularly evil when the spin is taken away? My mother had her own version: “You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours.”
Quid pro quo is normal and commonplace, occurring millions of times every day in every country. I get a candy bar, the store gets money — something for something. I sell a canoe and you pay me — something for something. You pay me to care for your horse. I receive something for providing a service. Get it? Nothing evil or criminal — simple, ordinary everyday transactions.
So, why do leftists take an ordinary word or phrase and make it something that it’s not? First, it’s catchy. Catchy words/phrases tend to grab attention. Second, repeating them often is good propaganda. Democrats are good at that — they’ve been at it for a long time.
Bottom line? “Quid pro quo” is commerce. It’s barter. It’s everyday business. We’ve heard testimony that such business is commonplace in negotiations between governments. So now the question. Is it evil only because they claim President Trump engaged in it?
Some claim that president Trump is in the wrong because he personally gained from “quid pro quo.” Here’s the question. Exactly how did the president profit or gain? The charge has been made repeatedly, but as is his opposition’s standard practice specifics are absent. Name it. What, of value, did Trump receive?
Words are important as is their proper usage. Those who would promote the misuse or misinterpretation of words impede effective communication. I would submit that communication, today, between those on the left and right is difficult enough. For one group to intentionally cloud the interpretation of words is, itself, nefarious and their motives must be questioned. Tower of Babel anyone? It’s commonly accepted that in the absence of reasonable communication, disorder is not far behind.
As for the hearings held last week, I’d love to claim total ignorance. My wife, however, wanted to watch — making me an unwilling accomplice. Rather than expounding upon what many of us witnessed, here are a few soundbite-type comments.
Question: “Was there a quid pro quo?” Ambassador Sondland: “Yes!” The next question should have been, “So what?”
President Trump was quoted as saying that he “wanted nothing” from the Ukrainian president. The Ukrainian president is quoted as saying that there was no “quid pro quo.” Both the accused and the allegedly aggrieved claim nothing happened. It seems that only those who heard someone else say something are believed.
The ousted American ambassador to Ukraine felt “intimidated.” Poor baby. Marie Yovanovitch, who works at the pleasure of the president of the United States lost her ambassadorship. She provided emotional testimony, but little substance. “Where’s the beef?” Yovanovitch played the victim role to the hilt.
Much hearsay (inadmissible in a court of law) was repeated. Too much of what was presented consisted of perceptions, assumptions, feelings and guesses. I kept waiting for a witness to start singing, “I heard it through the grapevine.”
In America, one of our foundation building blocks is “innocent until proven guilty” — beyond a reasonable doubt. Let’s do this …
Assume that the target is your best friend. Look at the preponderance of so-called evidence proffered over the past three years. Would you find him/her guilty? Would you even bring charges? So, the target is Trump. Do you treat him differently?
If he’s guilty of a crime, hang him out to dry, but after three years all we have is innuendo and suspicion. The Left looks sillier, and more incompetent, every day. As for Adam Schiff? Not worthy of any comment.
More disappointing? Republicans who bit on the phrase and then attempted to respond to the bogus charge instead of dismissing it.
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. His column appears every other Saturday. Email him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net.