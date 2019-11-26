According to Merriam-Webster, it is “something given or received for something else.” The Free Dictionary defines it as “something for something.” Cambridge English Dictionary says it is “something that is given or received for something else” or “something that is given to a person in return for something they have done.” Any questions? Does “quid pro quo” sound particularly evil when the spin is taken away? My mother had her own version: “You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours.”