Blatchford: It’s time for a national audit of our election system | COMMENTARY

Once again, a significant number of Americans, representing a cross section of the population, have questions regarding the integrity of our elections — the most recent presidential election as evidence. Questions, allegations and denials have bounced around the corridors of city halls, state capitals and congress for decades. Charges made, charges denied, charges dismissed and yes even charges ignored.
Many logical and honest people feel it’s time to bring the suspicions, accusations and allegations to an end. It is long past time to restore full faith and confidence to our elections. Others say things are fine. Let it go.
One possible solution is to open the entire process in every state to public and even world-wide scrutiny. Establish bipartisan commissions consisting of non-politicians with legal expertise, law enforcement personnel and members of the various clergies.
Another unique idea was recently put forward. Purge all existing voter rolls nationwide. Everyone who chooses to vote must reregister with pre-approved identification. Announce the ID requirements well in advance of any election so that there are no excuses.
What person of integrity could object to cleaning up the voting processes and records — many of which are acknowledged to contain ineligible names? Conscientious voters recognizing the importance will eagerly line up to comply. We need to ignore (Yes, ignore.) unscrupulous politicians who continually alibi about people unable obtain ID and citing alleged disenfranchisement. That’s a bunch of malarkey. If people want it, they can and will get it. Come on, man.
“A former judge of elections and Democratic committeeperson from South Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to accepting thousands … in bribes to inflate the vote totals for … Democratic candidates …” in 2014, 2015 and 2016. (Philadelphia Inquirer, May 21, 2020) I mentioned this fact to a local leftist recently and he tossed it off as “ancient history.” Totally dismissive. What rational person dismisses such as ancient history or an isolated incident? It’s Philadelphia for crying out loud. A person has to be naïve or acquiescent to ignore the obvious. In this year’s election, various news outlets reported “Philadelphia vote counting center is prohibiting Trump campaign officials from watching vote counting despite a court order allowing them to do so.” (LifeNews.com 11/5/20) Who thinks it’s only in Philly?
Leftists say that “it’s a dangerous idea” to question the legitimacy of elections. Really? Dangerous for whom exactly? Dangers stem from never questioning elections or suspicions about election tampering. History has shown human beings to be susceptible to temptation — particularly when left without oversight. Consider the aforementioned Philly election judge and poll workers closing the shades. In my chosen career, I experienced innumerable audits — both internal and by federal agencies. When was the last time that any state’s electoral system received a full, independent and comprehensive audit? Ever? Is anyone even curious?
Currently, leftists alibi that the challenged votes found are not enough to change the results. OK, true; but folks, we’ve just skimmed the top. What if we can dig more deeply?
Logic would dictate, that in the absence of any hanky-panky, that all parties would welcome investigation. Do it and get it over with. End the controversy. But, no. For some reason many say that questioning elections is a danger to democracy.
Now, let’s get real for just a moment. Most objective observers can recognize the traits and trends of today’s political disagreements. Is there anyone who thinks that a great many of today’s leftists wouldn’t relish the opportunity to make their opposition look bad? They’ve spent the last four years creating fictitious allegations. Accepting that as fact, why would leftists not eagerly promote a complete, national independent audit of 50 election systems to prove Republicans wrong? Instead, they resist transparency.
Of course, should a national audit of our electoral system ever become a serious topic of conversation, the left will complain about the cost — a waste of taxpayer money. Two thoughts occur. First, having a legitimate electoral system is priceless. Second, I’d be inclined to question leftists about the expenses they alone generated by creating lies about Donald Trump. They spent around $32 million pursuing the bogus Mueller investigation of fraudulent charges against Trump that they, themselves, contrived. Add another $3 million for Pelosi’s impotent impeachment and then try to convince us “money matters.”
Come on, man. Support a comprehensive audit if y’all are so squeaky clean.
By the way … whatever happened to Tony Bobulinski?
