Blatchford: It’s time for a national audit of our election system | COMMENTARY

“A former judge of elections and Democratic committeeperson from South Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to accepting thousands … in bribes to inflate the vote totals for … Democratic candidates …” in 2014, 2015 and 2016. (Philadelphia Inquirer, May 21, 2020) I mentioned this fact to a local leftist recently and he tossed it off as “ancient history.” Totally dismissive. What rational person dismisses such as ancient history or an isolated incident? It’s Philadelphia for crying out loud. A person has to be naïve or acquiescent to ignore the obvious. In this year’s election, various news outlets reported “Philadelphia vote counting center is prohibiting Trump campaign officials from watching vote counting despite a court order allowing them to do so.” (LifeNews.com 11/5/20) Who thinks it’s only in Philly?