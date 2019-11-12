But first, good wishes and warm thoughts go out on this day after Veterans’ Day to all who have worn an American military uniform. With that in mind, surely you have noticed a certain expression of thanks has become so commonplace these days that I now consider it to be trite and overused. “Thank you for your service” causes me to cringe internally when heard. It seems to me somewhat automatic and used without sincerity. Originality is nice. I once chatted up an active duty Army sergeant at an airport and he had a variation that I found interesting. He thanked me “for leading the way.” I had served in the Army infantry way back in the sixties. I would not dissuade you from expressing your legitimate feelings toward those who have served but putting your individual stamp on it will be noticed. I wonder if other veterans have similar reactions.