Blatchford: Electoral College proven fair over time, left wants to disenfranchise majority of states | COMMENTARY

I cannot call today’s opposition party “Democrats” because I remember real Democrats — Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Tip O’Neill and Sam Rayburn to name a few. Those people would not recognize today’s interlopers. I used “liberal” for a while, but over time that word developed negative connotations and leftists found it distasteful and dropped it. I deferred. Lately, they seem to prefer “progressive.” Because I find that word truly at odds with their actions and goals, I will not use it. I find it contradictory to who they are. That leaves me with “leftist.” Some of them march, loot and plunder, destroy and harm others as do third world leftists. Few leftists openly object to such activity. Leftists they shall remain unless a more appropriate sobriquet comes along.