Blatchford: It’s Dems, who have never accepted 2016 results, saying they won’t concede, not Trump | COMMENTARY

Last week, a wildly imaginative letter to the editor was published on this page. The writer is convinced that President Trump will not leave the White House should he be defeated by the leftists and the establishment. Before addressing the writer’s fantasies, let’s share some statements made by letter’s author.
The writer found it appropriate to disparage those who advocate for Trump. He stated that people who support Trump “cannot be reasoned with.” He seems to believe that only his reasoning is sound. He finds it “genuinely frightening” that Trump supporters are a “cult” who suffer from a “complete dissociation from reality.” He stated that “anyone” who thinks that Trump will participate (in the event he loses) in a peaceful and orderly transfer of power “is either naive or kidding themselves.”
One is compelled to ponder how this writer knows what is in Trump’s mind. He is clearly not a Trump confidant. Does he have supernatural powers? Is he a mind reader?
The author’s final pronouncement was, “The president and his supporters have been laying the groundwork since prior to the 2016 election to reject the results of any election if they are not in the president’s favor.”
Has he been paying attention for the past four years? Has he any idea which group has challenged the results of the 2016 election continually since inauguration? Is he aware of the false charges and accusations that have been leveled incessantly against the president in numerous wrongful attempts to overturn the results of that election? Wow! Facts and history leave no doubt which group does not accept final election results. It is the leftists, and other anti-Trumpers, who have been attempting to nullify the 2016 election results.
I cannot recall Trump intimating or even hinting that he will not leave the office should he lose. Most such conversations have been generated by leftist fiction writers making unfounded accusations. I’ve not heard anyone stating that they would support Trump in such an effort.
Now, let’s look at facts and real history. In my lifetime, I can recall only two majorly contested presidential elections. In 2000, Al Gore (D) and his fellows contested the results all the way to the Supreme Court before conceding. And, of course, there’s 2016. How many leftists have there been who still don’t accept the defeat of Hillary Clinton? Good grief! After all this time, Hillary herself still hasn’t accepted the outcome.
In fact, Hillary Clinton is the only person I’ve heard to openly advocate for a losing presidential candidate to not accept the election results. Hillary’s exact words were, “Joe Biden should not concede [the election] under any circumstances … he will win if we don’t give an inch…”
Not to concede “under any circumstances?” It sounds to me as though the one formerly known as “the smartest woman in the world” is advocating for additional dissonance and disruption in American governance. Yup, that’s just what we need. Clinton stated this in a recorded interview with Jennifer Palmieri — once Clinton’s communications director.
Sadly, the letter writer resorted to what is seemingly typical leftist defensive measures — making attempts to demean and belittle those who do not think as they do. Such condescension is not the path to civility, should anyone be seeking such a path.
Ya know what’s frightening? People who attempt to stifle and silence the opposition. Jake Tapper of CNN last week suggested that President Trump be silenced on Twitter. To even suggest that POTUS’s free speech rights be canceled is cause for concern. If leftists can silence POTUS, what will they do to you?
Let us remember why Trump won. Despite all his warts (which are numerous) he was not of the establishment. He was a fresh face, so to speak. He surely is not business as usual. Trump was the change we sought from the usual business of professional politicians.
Folks, he still is. He has shown us that change is, in fact, not impossible — the status quo can be challenged. He’s shown us that in 2024 we can elect another person with a spine who will not fold under leftist pressure and will give as good as he/she gets. For 2024, perhaps we can find someone with gumption and a tad more gravitas.
To the author of that letter, I can only say, “Come on, man!”
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. His column appears every other Tuesday. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net.