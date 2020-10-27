Blatchford: It’s Dems, who have never accepted 2016 results, saying they won’t concede, not Trump | COMMENTARY

Has he been paying attention for the past four years? Has he any idea which group has challenged the results of the 2016 election continually since inauguration? Is he aware of the false charges and accusations that have been leveled incessantly against the president in numerous wrongful attempts to overturn the results of that election? Wow! Facts and history leave no doubt which group does not accept final election results. It is the leftists, and other anti-Trumpers, who have been attempting to nullify the 2016 election results.