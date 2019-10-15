For those alleging that Trump has committed high crimes and misdemeanors, it’s time to get off your high horses and get to work. Take it to Nancy Pelosi because she clearly has nothing. She needs your evidence. Name the crime, charge the crime and then prosecute the crime. Pardon my crassness people, but it’s time to put up or shut up. (I have another “country expression,” but I restrain myself.) Anything else is partisan nonsense and is going nowhere. The Mueller fiasco went nowhere. Now a mob of yapping hyenas think they can do better. Who can’t find the humor in that?