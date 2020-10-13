Blatchford: Listen to the doom and gloom whenever the left speaks | COMMENTARY

Remember when Obama’s chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, said, in effect, never let a crisis go to waste? They’re still playing that game. They are using the current pandemic for political means. Do you remember Jane Fonda, aka Hanoi Jane for her cavorting/fraternizing with the enemy in time of war? She’s at it again. Just last week she was quoted in the Washington Times as saying of the pandemic, “What a great gift, what a tremendous opportunity, we are so lucky. We have to use [this moment] with every ounce of intelligence and courage and wherewithal we have. … I just think that COVID is God’s gift to the Left.”