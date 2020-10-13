Blatchford: Listen to the doom and gloom whenever the left speaks | COMMENTARY

It turns out that Donald J. Trump is healthy, and still president of the United States. As a result, the left is going bonkers. Many in the media have gone off the rails. Many others agree that there is little, if any, distinction between the left and the media these days. All too often, they seem one and the same.
Leftists of all sorts have been wailing that we are in a “constitutional crisis.” Someone needs to explain just what that crisis is. These alleged crises are as puzzling to me as is the word “is” to Slick Willie Clinton. Is it because President Trump follows the constitution? We have a Supreme Court vacancy, and he moves to fill it under the rules. Leftists scream bloody murder. They refer to Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, his fellow Chicagoan Merrick Garland, and arguments presented by Republicans. Republicans are called hypocrites. The facts are that Republicans blocked Garland’s appointment by following the rules — including the U.S. Constitution. They are following the rules with the current nominee.
As evidence of crazed leftists, Trump continues to be called a dictator. How many times have you heard that baseless and bizarre allegation? Let us remember just one instance that proves the lie. It was Trump who insisted that 50 separate state governors take control of their states' decisions regarding restrictions and controls as they relate to containing the spread of COVID-19. What dictator, in the history of the world, has exercised such decentralization?
For those who insist (however erroneously) that Trump is a dictator, they can at least precede that word with “benevolent.” Remember when he sent the hospital ship Comfort to New York City? Of course, New York Gov. Cuomo ignored its presence and failed to use it — instead, sending COVID-19 patients into nursing homes
Are leftists so gullible and full of hate that they will latch onto any cockamamie story about Trump that’s alleged in the media?
I think that it’s safe to say that today’s leftists seem to be assembling a “can’t do” following. Obama exemplified that when he belittled success saying, “If you’ve been successful, you didn’t get there on your own,” and, “If you’ve got a business, you didn’t build that. Somebody else made that happen.”
President Trump, after leaving Walter Reed hospital, issued an encouraging message of hope and strength. Typically, he was challenged and criticized by leftists with their message of criticism, fear and death. This is the left in 2020. Positive attitudes are attacked and discouraged.
How about leftists and China? Trump has been and is standing up to China. What other American politician has acted more pro-American with that communist country? Can you picture either Joe Biden or Kamala Harris being equally firm with them? It’s called standing up for America.
When you hear a leftist speak, listen. Do you hear positivity and hope for the future, or do you hear doom and gloom and promises of hopelessness unless you elect them? Is that the American attitude that brought us to our position in today’s world? Leftists didn’t take us to the moon, but an old-fashioned Democrat did — JFK. A “can do” attitude did. Neither Biden nor Harris has it.
Listen closely to what the left is saying and the threats some are making. They are telling you your future — if you let them in. It’s time to pay attention.
Remember when Obama’s chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, said, in effect, never let a crisis go to waste? They’re still playing that game. They are using the current pandemic for political means. Do you remember Jane Fonda, aka Hanoi Jane for her cavorting/fraternizing with the enemy in time of war? She’s at it again. Just last week she was quoted in the Washington Times as saying of the pandemic, “What a great gift, what a tremendous opportunity, we are so lucky. We have to use [this moment] with every ounce of intelligence and courage and wherewithal we have. … I just think that COVID is God’s gift to the Left.”
Let’s close with two significant comment by leftists who call themselves Democrats. Nancy Pelosi famously said that Democrats had to pass the bill before you can know what’s in it. More recently Biden said you must elect him before he will reveal his policy on “packing” the Supreme Court.
If you’re paying attention and listening carefully, the left is telling us just who they are. Can you hear them? Do ya like 'em?
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. His column appears every other Tuesday. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net.