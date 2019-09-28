Blatchford: Slavery, white privilege revisited; questions for Democrats about candidates

Two weeks ago, my subjects were white privilege and the disingenuous assertion that slavery is “America’s original sin.” One thought on slavery was omitted due to space constraints. Those who choose to toss around egregious and questionable claims about slavery almost never mention one undeniable fact. Americans fought a protracted and bloody war for (among other things) the abolition of slavery. What other nation did that? Our predecessors thought the elimination of slavery was important enough to die for. And yet some choose to insult them and us.
Regarding white privilege, John (a reader currently residing in the midwest) has elaborated on my comments in a way that I felt needed to be shared. John, a former Westminster resident, stays in touch by reading the Times and gave permission to share his words. He wrote:
“My wife and I grew up with parents who endured many hardships (including the depression and WWII) but did their best to give us as much as they could, the most important things being their love, support and example of Christian faith, all things which money cannot buy. Those are the ways in which we were ‘privileged’ and we realize that many people who are accusing us of being ‘privileged’ have not experienced that kind of family.
“As our culture continues to crumble and our society moves further and further away from the basic values we were taught, more people will grow up without those kinds of ‘privileges’. As Ben Carson has said, the policies of liberal politicians have kept the minorities in our cities in bondage and they have no incentive to break the cycle.
“So often we have driven past homes in minority neighborhoods and seen so many people sitting on their porches with no intention of looking for a job or even removing the debris from their front yard. We are not wealthy by American standards but neither do we feel guilty for what we have now that we are retired. College was possible because of loans which we later paid off with interest. Then we spent 40 years [in Westminster] going to work so we could pay for our modest home and prepare for our retirement years. Even so, we do not take all the credit since we thank God for the health and strength to arrive at the place where we are today.
“Of course, I’m just an OLD WHITE MAN so some people will not listen to my story! John” (last name withheld upon request).
Now, another question to ponder: If you have a passel of candidates for a public office, but few if any are showing promise, how do they campaign? Do they extol their own experience, abilities and successes or do they simply attack the opposition with innuendo and unsubstantiated allegations and then promise fantasies?
How many accusations have been leveled at President Trump? Stole the election? A traitor? Illegally elected? Unfit for office? Insane? Colluded with the Russians? Colluded with Ukrainians? What’s next? For literally years, we’ve endured the innumerable, false and unsubstantiated allegations leveled by anonymous sources.
The list of claims seems endless, but reasonable minds know the picture. I am waiting to learn what qualifies the challengers to hold the office. They promise free stuff and bash the opposition. Pundits are reticent when it comes to getting behind a candidate, while enjoying piling on the president. Significantly, local and national commentators use a lot of ink against Trump but virtually none on which Democrat can do the job.
Where are the thoughtful Democrats? Who has examined the qualifications of their party’s candidates? Where are the articles extolling those candidates? Anyone?
Will Democrats continue to permit their fellows to fabricate stories to endlessly harass the legally elected president? Will they ever tire of repeatedly failing to prove their false charges? Are any of them ashamed by their lack of substance? Come on folks, stand up and be counted! Take your party back. JFK is watching.
And now, Nancy Pelosi has given us the appearance of beginning impeachment proceedings for political gamesmanship. Does anyone really think they got it right this time? Really? What’s different now?
It is widely acknowledged by Democrats that the main mission is to sink Trump, not to present a better candidate. Whatever happened to honor and integrity? Did Sen. Harry Reid set the new standard when he laughed about being caught in a lie about Mitt Romney? Lying, to Harry? No big deal.
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. His column appears every other Saturday. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net