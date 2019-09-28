Blatchford: Slavery, white privilege revisited; questions for Democrats about candidates

“So often we have driven past homes in minority neighborhoods and seen so many people sitting on their porches with no intention of looking for a job or even removing the debris from their front yard. We are not wealthy by American standards but neither do we feel guilty for what we have now that we are retired. College was possible because of loans which we later paid off with interest. Then we spent 40 years [in Westminster] going to work so we could pay for our modest home and prepare for our retirement years. Even so, we do not take all the credit since we thank God for the health and strength to arrive at the place where we are today.