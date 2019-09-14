Blatchford: ‘White privilege’ an attention grabber designed to inflame; ‘America’s Original Sin’ inaccurate

Frankly, I take exception to any claim of validity in the phrase. Here’s why. I’m an old, white guy. There are two strikes against me right there. I’ve never felt privileged. I worked for and earned everything that I have. Nothing was given because of my race, religion, sex and certainly not my job. If we had been privileged, my wife would not have had to work. She opted to stay home with our daughters until they were both in school, and we made it on my earnings. We still refer to those days as when we were “poor.” We picked our own vegetables. She canned because we couldn’t afford a freezer. We were the last in our neighborhood to get a color TV — way last. Ask my daughters. Privileged? I think not. Admittedly, our lives improved when my bride went back to work, but we earned all we have. We earned every dime and we scrimped to save.