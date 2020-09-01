Blatchford: Opinion pieces reinforce that leftists are the dictatorial ones, not Trump | COMMENTARY

It has always been a source of amusement, and often highly comedic, to read a piece written by a leftist who attempts to describe or analyze Republicans and their motives. Even better are those who offer advice. These leftist “seers” seem so serious and they try so hard in applying their obviously superior intellect and principles to judge and advise their political opponents. None, however, has ever included in their obvious left-handed analyses an explanation of what methods they employed to set aside their political leftist bias. They must assume that the reader will accept their views as pure and devoid of animosity, bias, and avarice.