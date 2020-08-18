Blatchford: Racism exists and is bad. But it is not the prevalent attitude of US citizens. | COMMENTARY

Is anyone else as tired as I am of listening to those who repeatedly lecture us about who (as a nation) we are or are not, or who we should be and how we should act? Typically, they start by citing a particular action with which they disagree. They then declare “This is not who we are.” Currently, these folks are trying to convince the world (and perhaps themselves) that the United States is a racist country. I cannot agree. And who appointed these people arbiters of acceptable behavior?
I can honestly say that I cannot recall ever being in the presence of a racist. I was reared in West (by God) Virginia and experienced integration of the schools in the eighth grade. In general, the state implemented full integration with essentially no problems. There was one notable exception in one county in southeastern WV, but that was ultimately resolved. Although I’ve not had the dubious distinction of interacting with a racist, I’m certain that should I ever encounter one the moment will be brief.
I don’t claim to be the most gregarious person around, but I lead a relatively normal life and interact with what is probably a normal number of other human beings. Based upon life experiences and being a reasonably good observer of people, I would vehemently disagree about our country being racist.
Would a racist country engage in a war in which over a half-million people died in an effort that ended the practice of slavery? We must remember that the anti-slavery side won that war. We have leftist partisans attempting to convince the world of our racism and yet thousands of Hispanics struggle to come here illegally. Black people from African countries and various Caribbean countries continue to come here. It’s rumored that even Asians like it here. The question is, do the immigration facts refute leftist claims of nationally systemic racism? I think so.
In no way is this effort an attempt to deny the existence of racism. It does exist as a practice and those who practice it are racists. The fact of the matter is that although racism exists, it is not a prevalent attitude of the U.S. population. Opinions to the contrary are rightfully rejected.
It would be great if racist attitudes could be eliminated by the stroke of a pen, but we must deal with human nature. People with established beliefs and practices do not change overnight — not even over a few years. We’ve seen enough to know that’s true. We should not, however, ignore the progress of the past 50 or so years. We should strive civilly for more.
Sadly, activists choose to exaggerate and magnify isolated incidents such as various serious problems with the police. We must recognize that most police do not abuse people. Failure to acknowledge that fact, is a failure to recognize truth.
But back to those who lecture us about how we should behave? Rather presumptuous of them, don’t you think? After all, aren’t they the ones who insist that we need to be a diverse people? It seems they’ve forgotten the adage “It takes all kinds to make a world.” Seems they want to regulate the diversity.
At this point, I’d like simply to share a few quotes I collected from an interview with various Black people of note about racism. It seems likely that their viewpoint is more insightful than mine.
“There is a class of colored people who make a business of keeping the troubles, the wrongs and the hardships of the Negro race before the public. Some of these people do not want the Negro to lose his grievances because they do not want to lose their jobs. There is a certain class of race problem solvers who don’t want the patient to get well.” — Booker T. Washington. In reading that, the names Al Sharpton and Jeremiah Wright come to mind.
An interviewer asked Morgan Freeman, “How are we going to get rid of racism?” Freeman responded, “Stop talking about it. I’m gonna stop calling you a white man and I’m gonna ask you to stop calling me a Black man.”
Powerful words from two notables worthy of serious contemplation. A series of interviews and comments from notable Black people is available on the internet and lasts about 12 minutes. It’s worth the time. Anyone interested in it can contact me for the site. Peace and good will, folks.
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. His column appears every other Tuesday. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net