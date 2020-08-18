Blatchford: Racism exists and is bad. But it is not the prevalent attitude of US citizens. | COMMENTARY

Is anyone else as tired as I am of listening to those who repeatedly lecture us about who (as a nation) we are or are not, or who we should be and how we should act? Typically, they start by citing a particular action with which they disagree. They then declare “This is not who we are.” Currently, these folks are trying to convince the world (and perhaps themselves) that the United States is a racist country. I cannot agree. And who appointed these people arbiters of acceptable behavior?