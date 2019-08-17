Blatchford: What did the Founding Fathers mean by a ‘well regulated Militia’?

This caller pointed out that the Second Amendment was written by James Madison — a fact unknown to (or forgotten by) me. Why, you may ask, is that relevant? The caller then referenced The Federalist Papers — a compilation of essays written by Alexander Hamilton, John Jay and James Madison. The caller specifically referenced The Federalist No. 46 authored by (yup) James Madison. In No. 46, Madison elaborates on “militia.” He discussed the potential need for the citizens to protect themselves from an overzealous, power-grabbing federal government. In comparison, he states “Besides the advantage of being armed, which the Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation, the existence of subordinate governments, to which the people are attached, and by which the militia officers are appointed, forms a barrier against the enterprises of ambition [the larger federal government], more insurmountable than any which a simple government of any form can admit of.” As a final quote from Madison, I offer “Notwithstanding the military establishments in the several kingdoms of Europe, which are carried as far as the public resources will bear, the governments are afraid to trust the people with arms.”