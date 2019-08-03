Blatchford: Trump speaks his mind as Republicans stop merely absorbing blows, staying ‘above the fray’

What follows should not be considered a defense of President Donald J. Trump, the legally elected POTUS despite any of the objections thus far raised by those formerly known as the loyal opposition and numerous establishment Republicans. Nor is it a condemnation of Trump. So much has been said of late that this is intended to be only a compilation of observations.
The Mueller investigation — what a crock. And the Dems, afterward, wanted Mueller (the impeccable witness) to testify — what a sad embarrassment for them and Mueller. A dog and pony show with no result. His complete ignorance about the “dossier” (which pretty much started the whole hullaballoo), was astonishing — not in his purview. Mueller was clueless.
The word “exonerate” has come to shine a bright light on either the ignorance of the left or their overwhelming zeal to deceive the less informed. Trump was not exonerated. Excuse me. (Insert a primal scream.) SO WHAT? Those who mention the point that he wasn’t exonerated do so to make him appear guilty. Given the fact that exoneration is not a legal process in these United States (nor was it a stated objective going into the process), what difference does it make? (Thank you, Hillary.) Trump, like you, is innocent until proven guilty. Nothing, after over two years, has proven him guilty. A fact that causes some leftists to burst into flame. Even if he cannot be prosecuted as a sitting president, he could still have been found guilty. But he wasn’t.
Oh, and guess what? Is anyone else sick to death with the formerly loyal opposition for continually telling us “This is not who we are.” Do you want to know who we are not? We are not about socialism or free stuff. Who are these people who determine who we are? Let’s have a national referendum and vote on the various social, political and economic values. Nancy Pelosi attempts to dictate who we are or should be. We can declare Pelosi unqualified to be the decider. She doesn’t speak for me and no national surveys show her (and other such lecturers) to be correct.
Trump gets beaten up for speaking frankly. He made negative comments about the city of Baltimore. Congressman Elijah Cummings took personal offense and mounted yet another attack against Trump. For telling the truth Trump is called racist.
Baltimore is a dangerous city and it’s dirty. Multiple homicides occur daily. I have been uncomfortable accompanying my wife to Mercy Hospital in daylight. Innocent civilians can be attacked in any part of the city or run down by illegal dirt bikers. The so-called “knock out game” has been “played” in Baltimore. Remember it? The object for the wayward youth playing it was to sucker punch an unsuspecting victim (I know, that’s redundant.). Attacks frequently came from behind. The object was to drop the victim with one punch — usually in the back of the head. Man, woman or child; the victim could be anyone.
Elijah Cummings seems oblivious about a good portion of his home district. I’m aware of significant numbers of people reluctant to “do Baltimore” these days.
For those who demand the “free stuff,” one wonders what they’ve done to deserve it. America is the land of opportunity. We have been free to work as hard or as little as we choose. We have been, pretty much, able to do with our earnings as we choose. America does stand for equality. It has been factually stated by others that America is the land of equal opportunity, but not the land of equal outcome.
There’s more — way more — but the point is made. What do I like about Trump? He speaks his mind. He’s not politically correct. Although he’s just a bit rough about it, he’s displaying that us pesky conservatives are tired of namby-pamby representatives like Mitt Romney, who fooled us. Republicans have an overly long history of being demure — quietly absorbing the verbal blows and remaining above the fray. I guess those days are gone, eh?
I forgot one thing on the Baltimore issue. An article on page A6 of Tuesday’s edition quoted a man who has the solution to all of Baltimore’s problems. He said, “If it’s so bad here, give more government funding to our city.” And there you have it. More free stuff will do it. Any questions?
