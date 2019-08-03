Blatchford: Trump speaks his mind as Republicans stop merely absorbing blows, staying ‘above the fray’

The word “exonerate” has come to shine a bright light on either the ignorance of the left or their overwhelming zeal to deceive the less informed. Trump was not exonerated. Excuse me. (Insert a primal scream.) SO WHAT? Those who mention the point that he wasn’t exonerated do so to make him appear guilty. Given the fact that exoneration is not a legal process in these United States (nor was it a stated objective going into the process), what difference does it make? (Thank you, Hillary.) Trump, like you, is innocent until proven guilty. Nothing, after over two years, has proven him guilty. A fact that causes some leftists to burst into flame. Even if he cannot be prosecuted as a sitting president, he could still have been found guilty. But he wasn’t.