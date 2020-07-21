Blatchford: As intolerant PC police maraud, word police are mobilizing l COMMENTARY

As I began to ponder this column’s subject material, the radio was announcing that various polls are showing that former Vice President Joe Biden is increasing his lead over President Trump. So, what are we to make of today’s current polling results? Does anyone really continue to give credence to the pollsters? If you do, I’ll ask you to hearken back to the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Hillary Clinton had the election in the bag. For months leading up to the election the polls assured Hillary followers not to worry. The voting was over, and she’s got it all. Right up until the next morning. Who among us will forget the surprise? Yup! Even conservatives had bought what the polls were selling.