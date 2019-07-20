Blatchford: Repeat a lie loudly, often it will come to be considered truth (especially about Trump)

My wife is begging me to discuss something other than politics. Lord, how I’d love to comply. Politics, of late, is such a target-rich environment, it’s difficult to resist. The problem is finding one or even two subjects upon which to concentrate. In our discussion the other night, I conceded that I will likely have little (if any) impact on the issues, but feel compelled to peel the onion to, perhaps, expose a different point of view.
First, let’s discuss a tactic. Vladimir Lenin (1870–1924) was a Russian revolutionary and a leader of the Bolsheviks — a communist. The observation that if a lie is repeated often enough and loudly enough, it will be considered truth, is attributed to him. My first political science professor credited Lenin with this statement. This theory was reinforced by William James (1842–1910), who was considered by some to be the father of modern psychology. He said, “There’s nothing so absurd that if you repeat it often enough, people will believe it.” The latest seems to be “Trump is a racist.” You’ve heard that, right? You take it from there.
In D.C. there is a radio talk show host who is convinced that Democrats create a lie, and then attack that lie. To wit, “Trump is a racist.” “Trump is anti-Semitic.” “Trump is guilty of Russian collusion.” “Trump hates immigrants.”
Regarding the immigrant charges, Trump, like most sensible Americans, has a problem with illegal border invaders. Most reasonable people understand that it’s the illegals that provide heartburn — not law-abiding immigrants. Create a lie — attack the lie. That gets the attention of those who don’t pay attention. Oh, right! “Trump has committed impeachable offenses,” but they don’t impeach him.
Since President Trump took office, leftist zealots have too often been reminiscent of a pack of small, angry, yappy dogs. Not to demean Chihuahuas, but that’s the picture I get. The opposition is incessant with their hate — constantly yapping at his heels. Under such circumstances, an average person would be tempted to turn and drop-kick the offenders.
Recently, Trump was accused of attacking “the squad” — those four loud congresswomen. Just look at what Democrats and anti-Trumpers have been doing to him for over two years. What we have is a president who gives as good as he gets and he’s faulted for that. He was not my first or second choice, he could surely be smoother, but I cheer him nevertheless. No president of any party or any ethnic background should be treated in such a manner. Certainly Obama didn’t receive such hounding. Speaking of the squad, if you’re not familiar with them, they are congresswomen from New York, Minnesota, Massachusetts and Michigan. I don’t know all their names, but the one from NY is AOC or OCD or something like that.
On a distantly related subject, today’s establishment (both parties) has assumed the position of the British whom we threw out eons ago. They are wealthy, privileged, arrogant and more. They need to be returned to their intended place as public servants. We, and our ancestors, have failed. We have let our elected (so-called) representatives elevate themselves above the electorate. It has been said that a revolution every 20 years would be necessary to preserve the republic. We didn’t do that. Our forefathers chased the British antagonists across an ocean. Today, we can’t chase self-serving establishment members back to their home states.
Ben Franklin was once asked what kind of government he had given us. He reportedly replied, “A republic if you can keep it.” We are in the process of losing it, if we haven’t already. If we don’t get off our duffs, the establishment’s death grip on our lives will, if it hasn’t already, become irreversible.
Our Founders took the following pledge: “For the support of this declaration, with firm reliance on the protection of the divine providence, we mutually pledge to each other, our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.” Sadly, today we have otherwise prominent citizens who privately complain about various situations. When challenged to stand up and do something, they say “I can’t.”
In fact, the truth is that they “won’t. To do so would inconvenience them socially, financially and otherwise. Sadly, they are not influenced by the true dedication that brought us the country we once had.