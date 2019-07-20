Blatchford: Repeat a lie loudly, often it will come to be considered truth (especially about Trump)

Recently, Trump was accused of attacking “the squad” — those four loud congresswomen. Just look at what Democrats and anti-Trumpers have been doing to him for over two years. What we have is a president who gives as good as he gets and he’s faulted for that. He was not my first or second choice, he could surely be smoother, but I cheer him nevertheless. No president of any party or any ethnic background should be treated in such a manner. Certainly Obama didn’t receive such hounding. Speaking of the squad, if you’re not familiar with them, they are congresswomen from New York, Minnesota, Massachusetts and Michigan. I don’t know all their names, but the one from NY is AOC or OCD or something like that.