Blatchford: Political identity the commonality among places defunding police, tolerating terror and desecration l COMMENTARY

One: I am not prejudiced. I will state that whenever appropriate. Why would I not deny a false charge of racism made by ignorant people? Two: I believe that most people in this country are not racist. Why would we not deny that this is a racist country when so many people of various colors continue to flood in — illegally or otherwise? Because I believe that, I will affirm it. Three: Of course, I understand that I am not Black and have not experienced many of the trials and tribulations experienced by Blacks. I can, however, try to set the best example of that I can by treating others with respect. Four: The writer claimed that the demonstrations are not about white people. Seriously? White people are taking the brunt of it all. It is whites who are blamed for past and present sins — all of us. I completely understand that it is not all about us (whites), but it’s clearly about all of us — Black, white and every shade in between.