Blatchford: Don’t paint law enforcement officers with broad brush

Moving on, some people seem to be incapable of recognizing that only a handful of cops are responsible for Floyd’s death. None in New York, DC, Miami or elsewhere participated in that evil deed. Innumerable law enforcement officers (LEOs) everywhere condemn the act and similar actions. Since Floyd’s death, innocent and uninvolved LEOs have been wounded or killed — supposedly in retribution. Those perpetrators are as wrong and as evil as the police involved in Floyd’s murder. One LEO, for the sin of wearing the uniform, has been stabbed in the neck. Innocent LEOs have been isolated from their partners, over-powered and dragged through the streets. Is this the “new normal?” If it is, God help us all. Do the demonstrators know that they serve as cover for terrorists? Do they even care?