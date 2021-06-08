Blatchford: CRT employs Marxist concepts, pitting groups of people against each other | COMMENTARY

Marxism functions by pitting groups against one another. Originally, it was the “capitalists” against the “workers.” For those as old as I, let me clarify those workers are the same people we used to call employees — back in the day. You may have noticed that as leftists have become more vocal, they are adopting Marxist language as well as practices. Our modern-day leftists have simply modified the “struggle.” Pitting today’s management against employees seems to have been identified as impractical in the western world because of the strong, more wealthy middle class than existed in European countries early last century. As a result, leftists have simply ID’d two new targets — Black people vs. Caucasians. Looked like a natural to them.