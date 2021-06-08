Blatchford: CRT employs Marxist concepts, pitting groups of people against each other | COMMENTARY

What follows is intended to be a very brief discussion of what is being called critical race theory (CRT). Not nearly enough room is permitted in this column (let alone this page) for a thorough discussion of the topic.
For many of us, CRT is a relatively new idea. The fact is that it is simply now emerging as a developing topic in the public forum. CRT has its roots in the 1960s and ’70s, and it has been fostered and promoted by those who call themselves law professors, legal scholars and academics. Although that may provide solid foundation for some, I’m compelled to ask where it’s written that those folks are free from their own biases and prejudices.
To buy into CRT, there are at least two requirements. One must believe that systemic racism is a fact of life, and it also helps in the buy-in if one accepts the general concepts of Marxism. A brief elaboration on the Marxism component follows.
Marxism functions by pitting groups against one another. Originally, it was the “capitalists” against the “workers.” For those as old as I, let me clarify those workers are the same people we used to call employees — back in the day. You may have noticed that as leftists have become more vocal, they are adopting Marxist language as well as practices. Our modern-day leftists have simply modified the “struggle.” Pitting today’s management against employees seems to have been identified as impractical in the western world because of the strong, more wealthy middle class than existed in European countries early last century. As a result, leftists have simply ID’d two new targets — Black people vs. Caucasians. Looked like a natural to them.
There’s no room here to delve into Marxist philosophy, but if the similarities between CRT and Marxism are not evident to you, I recommend independent study. Should your source(s) not mention the required conflict between groups, find another. Reading just one interpretation is not enlightening. Sol Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” may enlighten.
It has been noted that some schools have adopted a CRT-influenced curriculum and teach that those with light skin are oppressors and those with darker skin are oppressed. That approach is infuriating to doubters such as myself. It flies in the face of (and attempts to defeat) the social/racial progress that was achieved since the 1960s. Anyone denying that progress is simply blind, ignorant or living a lie.
President Joe Biden has made numerous claims about certain actions by conservatives and has called them out as being “a return to the Jim Crow era.” It’s past time to call out Biden and those advocating CRT. CRT is telling followers to judge others based upon the color of their skin — no mention of the content of their character. This teaching flies in the face of decades of work by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other Black leaders. Were all of King’s teachings, work and progress for naught?
As an aside, another slide backward is in girl’s/women’s sports. For years females fought for their own sports teams and won the right. Now, leftists are forcing women to compete with biological males. Where are the women on this one? Amazingly silent!
Leftists are smart and crafty folks. They will use your fears against you and CRT promoters are doing that. They know that many conservatives fear to be, even falsely, called racist or some type of “phobe.” Voice an opinion at variance with theirs and you’ll be called vile names. They’ve done it to me on these pages. I contend that those who have never met me or talked to me are unqualified to make such judgments and I laugh at them. They deserve to be ignored.
Two more quick points. CRT advocates attempt to replace “equality” with “equity.” Learn the difference — it’s important. Also, they love digging up the past instead of dealing with present-day issues. Slavery and lynching are favored issues. Most folks know we’ve progressed well beyond those days.
I’m quickly running out of room but wish to make one more point. Leftists have made a big deal about CRT using their standard methods and the recalcitrance of conservative types. Leftists are loud, boisterous and instant. Conservatives are, and have been, reluctant to stand up and object with equal vigor.
Folks, it’s time to object and tell them that enough is enough. Waiting to make our statements at the ballot box is not enough when leftists are out there and at it every day.
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. His column appears every other Tuesday. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net