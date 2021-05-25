Blatchford: Interesting times when noise complaints follow a move next to highway, ‘senior’ is offensive, math is subjective | COMMENTARY

On the same day that the Facebook highway noise complaint appeared, there was a TV news report about an institution of so-called higher learning once again redefining what is acceptable language. This time, words such as freshman and upperclassman are being eliminated because they “can be interpreted as both sexist and classist.” Of course, they can — when you really, really twist it. Who knew? Is that not enough? Nope! They also have a problem with the words “junior” and “senior.”