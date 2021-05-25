Blatchford: Interesting times when noise complaints follow a move next to highway, ‘senior’ is offensive, math is subjective | COMMENTARY

Last week while perusing Facebook — I haven’t been banned yet, but my participation has lessened substantially — I ran across a post that was, sadly, indicative of too many inhabitants of today’s society. The post indicated annoyance about the highway noise in the complainant’s backyard that emanates from Interstate-70. While attempting to enjoy their firepit, the highway noise apparently detracts. The writer was asking for advice on contacting the Town of Mount Airy or the state about having a noise barrier installed.
Unbelievable? Nope! Not in today’s world.
Here we have someone who purchased or rented property near I-70, and wants the taxpayers to alleviate conditions that they, themselves, bought into. I suppose such has actually been going on for years. There are age old stories about people buying property near airports and then complaining about the noise. Here in Carroll County, I’ve heard of people buying homes next to farms and complaining about odors. Seriously, folks, these people are out there — seemingly in increasing numbers.
Regarding the highway noise complaint, out of curiosity I decided to flip through the numerous responses. Far too many were sympathetic. Some suggested methods of masking the noise, and others suggested that the complainants would get used to it. One advised not contacting Mount Airy’s Town Hall because I-70 is a state highway.
Duh! Sadly, far too few questioned the judgment of the complainant for buying/renting the property.
We live in interesting times.
On the same day that the Facebook highway noise complaint appeared, there was a TV news report about an institution of so-called higher learning once again redefining what is acceptable language. This time, words such as freshman and upperclassman are being eliminated because they “can be interpreted as both sexist and classist.” Of course, they can — when you really, really twist it. Who knew? Is that not enough? Nope! They also have a problem with the words “junior” and “senior.”
For hundreds of years, millions of students have wandered the campuses of the world fully aware of student societal structure. On campuses world-wide the terms “junior” and “senior” simply indicates third- or fourth-year students. Seniors, generally, are in their final year. No more “juniors” or “seniors.” At Pennsylvania State University (my brother’s alma mater, by the way) those class rankings are deemed offensive because — ready for this? — “Terms such as ‘junior’ and ‘senior’ are parallel to western male father-son naming conventions…” (Washington Examiner, May 13)
Hey, brother Dave, is PSU still makin’ ya proud?
We live in interesting times.
I wonder … have they eliminated the truly demeaning requirement for freshmen students (of both sexes) to wear beanies? I recall that it wasn’t bad enough that our youthful faces and bewildered expressions called us out as freshmen, we had to wear that infernal beanie.
As a point of useless information, if you can’t tell, I didn’t go to Penn State (but I was accepted).
If only these modern-day snowflakes would melt as they do in nature.
While we’re into oddities in modern education how about Brooklyn College professor of math education Laurie Rubel? According to the Washington Examiner (Aug. 10) Laurie explained to the world that 2+2=4 “reeks of white supremacist patriarchy.” She clarified, “The idea that math (or data) is culturally neutral or in any way objective is a MYTH.”
Laurie seems to have the support of Harvard Ph.D. candidate Kareem Carr. Kareem declared, “People say it’s subjectivism to ask if math is Western. I don’t get that. It’s an objective fact that some groups were more involved in the creation of modern math than others. They may have been trying to make it objective, but it’s not stupid to ask if they actually succeeded.”
The implication he made was that since only some groups (not mathematicians from all societies) developed modern math, some bias must be involved. Try selling that story to astronauts Lovell, Haise and Swigert of the Apollo 13 “joy ride” home. Elon Musk might even want to chime in.
Do these people actually think that they can advance the cause of society and civilization by attempting to sell the idiocy that mathematics is not precise. Will people actually give credence to these folks who decide that 2+2= whatever? Do parents actually pay good money (I know the government does) to have their children be taught such leftist tripe?
As I recently heard on the radio, we’ve always had crazy people. We just haven’t always listened to them.
We live in interesting times.
