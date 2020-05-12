Blatchford: TV newsies up the ante on drama to keep us watching

Is there anyone out there who needs or just wants some relief from thoughts of “the virus,” the Us vs. Them of politics, the shortages on grocery store shelves or the feelings we have when we see someone leaving the store with more than one large package of TP?
With no intention of addressing the virus, its existence has reminded me of how much drama has been forced into our lives by the media — by news reporters (newsies) specifically. How many newsies have you watched reporting from the vacant streets or parks? Most seem to be wearing masks when there’s not another soul around. Of course, the camera person is there, but they’re at least 6 feet away (and possibly with no mask). OK, keep the mask but can’t they drop it around their necks until the report is over?
The very first example of newsie excessive drama I think about was the “Scud Stud” during the Iraq war. Anyone remember Arthur Kent? Reporting from the rooftop of his Baghdad hotel, he would dramatically duck whenever a Scud missile passed high overhead. He ultimately became laughable — thus the “Scud Stud.”
How about the newsies who report on floods while standing knee- or thigh-deep in the floodwaters? What’s the point in that? There must be one, but it eludes me. Perhaps they want to emulate the alleged fearlessness displayed by the “Scud Stud.”
Drama by the newsies is best enjoyed when exposed.
Recently someone posted on Facebook a weather report involving rain and high winds. The reporter was outside (of course), dressed in foul weather gear and braced — leaning into the wind. Palm trees and shrubs behind him were blowing in the wind. Unknown to the reporter, two guys dressed in T-shirts and shorts were strolling casually down the street about 20 yards behind him. They seemed oblivious and unaffected by any significant weather. Better yet? The shrubs immediately behind the drama king clearly indicated that he was leaning with the wind instead of into it, brave soul that he was.
Lastly, on the weather dramatics, Al Roker on NBC’s “Today” show is the first I noticed to regularly report this totally irrelevant data. A few others have picked up on it, but I noticed Roker first. When any hazardous weather is afoot (snow, ice or spring storms), Roker loves to tell us how many millions of people will be impacted. Now I must ask, just what can we possibly do with that information? How will it affect our decisions? Perhaps I’m just missing something but try as I might all I see is drama.
Not to open the subject of politics, but next up is Chuck Todd of “Meet the Press” fame on NBC. If you ever watch Todd on “Meet the Press,” watch his eyes. They too frequently and suddenly glance (dart) to his left. Those looks make me wonder if he’s worried about someone attacking him from that direction. Whatever his reasons, I find his quirky actions somewhat distracting, if not all that dramatic. I end up counting the “darts.”
A quick aside. A number of readers whose views vary from mine often opine that I only watch Fox News, as if they’re psychic or something. Enough info has been supplied here to clue them to reality— should they be open to it. I watch too much NBC and occasionally peek at CNN.
Todd, as well as numerous other people who conduct interviews or question various authority figures, seem incapable of asking a simple, straightforward question. They ask a question, then they elaborate, then they explain it and ultimately, they might even repeat the question. Does this annoy anyone else? Do they think the respondent is stupid? Are they that enthralled by the sound of their own voices or are they just logging airtime? I know. I’m creating my own hell, but good grief! Assume the respondent has a brain.
To end on a truly light note what follows clearly displays my general response when newsies get dramatic or attempt to display their superiority over people whom they interview. It will require a little work on your part, but many will find it worthy. After listening, you may well decide that I actually am about a half bubble off plumb.
A video separately sent to me by two old school chums — I know, all my school chums are old — represents a fair reaction to media talking heads. You might want to check it out. Google “kookaburra sound” then scroll down and click on “Laughing Kookaburra – You Tube.” And turn the sound up. If nothing else, it will help you forget the virus and politics for a while.
