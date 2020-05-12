Blatchford: TV newsies up the ante on drama to keep us watching

With no intention of addressing the virus, its existence has reminded me of how much drama has been forced into our lives by the media — by news reporters (newsies) specifically. How many newsies have you watched reporting from the vacant streets or parks? Most seem to be wearing masks when there’s not another soul around. Of course, the camera person is there, but they’re at least 6 feet away (and possibly with no mask). OK, keep the mask but can’t they drop it around their necks until the report is over?