Blatchford: Readers may say otherwise, but compliance remains the path to conflict avoidance | COMMENTARY

Lastly, another reader from Westminster labeled my column, and me by extension, as “racist and authoritarian.” He implied that I wrote “…if a policeman shoots a Black guy, it is the Black guy’s fault.” I’ve said no such thing — ever. Aside from my stating “I’m not a person of color” the word “color” was not used in that column. Nor did I mention any specific color — not one. My intention was to give advice to the young people who tend to be confrontational with police. I don’t care what color they are. Let’s help the young’uns — all of them. Would the reader approve of that, or would he favor some over others?