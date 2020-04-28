Blatchford: 2005 speech shows politicians knew we needed to prepare for pandemic. They gambled, we lost.

Now, before anyone starts yammering about President Donald Trump not installing preventive measures, hold on. Bush made the speech at the beginning of his second term (2005). I found no evidence that he followed through. I’m unaware that Barack Obama took any preventive action or if he was even aware of Bush’s recommendation. It seems few, if any, of the 535 members of congress had any awareness whatsoever. Additionally, it was mentioned that Dr. Anthony Fauci was in attendance when the speech was made at the National Institutes of Health. Bottom line? If there’s blame to lay, there’s enough to spread over three presidents, two political parties and the entire United States Congress — Trump being the least culpable.