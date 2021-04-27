Blatchford: When instructed by police, comply to avoid potential issues | COMMENTARY

I’ve heard of parents who tell stories about sitting their kids down to have what they call “the talk” (how to interact with police). Interestingly, my parents never felt such a talk to be necessary. Why? It was due to the fact that I was brought up to respect the law and to be especially respectful of LEO’s and all adults. At no point in my life would it have occurred to me to talk back to a cop. In my particular case, had I ever mouthed off to a LEO, I would have had to deal with my dad after the LEO was done with me. No way.