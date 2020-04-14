Blatchford: New York’s stockpile, a bill packed with garbage and a call to investigate China, not Trump

Now, here come some questions for every member of congress. Want to do something useful? Want to do something that would likely carry the support of 75% of the country? Start a COVID-19 investigation. OK? But instead of Trump as a target how about investigating China’s role (or lack thereof) in revealing the true nature and source of the disease. Concurrently, another investigation into the World Health Organization would be justified as there has been talk of possible collusion between the two. I would urge Maryland Sens. Cardin and Van Hollen to jump on that bandwagon. Joining them, I’d love to see Congressmen Jamie Raskin, Steny Hoyer, John Sarbanes, Dutch Ruppersberger, David Trone and Anthony Brown jump on. Come on guys. The people will love ya for standing tall against wrong.