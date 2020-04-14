Blatchford: New York’s stockpile, a bill packed with garbage and a call to investigate China, not Trump

Today’s effort will be a bit different from the usual. Certainly, most of us have maxed out on both coronavirus news, and the ever-present political turmoil. Although the concentration will be largely on the political, a series of facts will be presented and I’ll endeavor to leave opinion out of it.
In a mix of COVID-19 issues and politics, let’s take a peek at New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo was given much media coverage as he begged, pleaded and screamed at the federal government for more ventilators. The state didn’t have enough he claimed. He made so much noise and got so much coverage that his name was brought up as a potential challenger to Joe Biden for his party’s nomination for president.
I recall thinking that here’s a man whose state was unprepared for this disaster and he’s blaming the feds and President Trump for the shortage. Should he become president, how will he deal with shortages — who will he blame?
When New York’s numbers began to level off, where were the ventilators? Cuomo explained, “…they’re in a stockpile because that’s where they are supposed to be, because we don’t need them yet.” He continued “We need them for the apex, the apex isn’t here, so we’re gathering them in a stockpile.” Bottom line? Cuomo grabbed all he could prior to the need and likely shorted other states with a need. That is not presidential material. He was sitting on a stockpile while complaining that the federal government was not sending enough.
There are noises coming from congressional Democrats — very bad noises. They want to launch yet another investigation into President Trump. Why this time? Allegedly they have questions about his handling of the pandemic. I wonder how many Democrats can spell obsession. Some anti-Trumpers explain the never-ending harassment as payback for the treatment they perceive was given to Barack Obama. What rational observer can claim Obama received what Trump is being handed? It could be claimed that Democrats are engaging in (pardon the expression) overkill which might be explained by a statement of Democrat philosophy as stated by Obama on June 13, 2008 when he said “If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun.” That pretty much explains it, eh?
Now, here come some questions for every member of congress. Want to do something useful? Want to do something that would likely carry the support of 75% of the country? Start a COVID-19 investigation. OK? But instead of Trump as a target how about investigating China’s role (or lack thereof) in revealing the true nature and source of the disease. Concurrently, another investigation into the World Health Organization would be justified as there has been talk of possible collusion between the two. I would urge Maryland Sens. Cardin and Van Hollen to jump on that bandwagon. Joining them, I’d love to see Congressmen Jamie Raskin, Steny Hoyer, John Sarbanes, Dutch Ruppersberger, David Trone and Anthony Brown jump on. Come on guys. The people will love ya for standing tall against wrong.
Last on the list is the so-called emergency bill related to the COVID-19 crisis. I say so-called because the bill contained too much garbage — yes garbage! The country is in strife. People are dying in unusually large numbers — many in a nursing facility just minutes from my home. More are becoming seriously ill. People have been put out of work through no fault of their own. People have had to scramble to find childcare for kids no longer permitted to go to school.
And what are some politicians concerned with? Tucked into the so-called emergency bill are wish list items of the left — funds for The Kennedy Center, funds related to green energy and pollution, union giveaways, student loan forgiveness and immigration issues. Their bill is so packed with goodies that it has been reported have been more than 1,400 pages long. People are hurting and even now they can’t stop with now aged advice from Rahm Emanuel “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste … it’s an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.”
As for the Republicans, they’re complicit with the Democrats in packing the bill with garbage. They let it slide through without major objections. Not good, people. Not good. Nothing in the wish list was a necessity — for anyone.
I’m done now, but before signing off, here’s a major thank you to all those who are keeping things going — medical people of all sorts, police and all emergency responders and those labeled as “essential employees.” Last, but not least, are the clerks of all kinds in all the stores whose presence permits the rest of us to lead as normal an existence as is possible. Thank you all.
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. His column appears every other Saturday. Email him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net.