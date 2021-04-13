Blatchford: We spend too much time worrying about our differences rather than our similarities | COMMENTARY

About a week ago, a local columnist offered a piece concerning his discomfort with Republican positions on the so-called infrastructure bill. Just prior to that, a very regular letter writer contributed yet another diatribe in which he reminded us, once again, of his dislike, distrust and distaste for anything Republican. This individual provides his seemingly endless vitriol on virtually a monthly basis. A few years ago (he’s been at it that long) I suggested that he take a conservative to lunch. Hopefully, I didn’t inadvertently endanger a fellow conservative. Regardless, it seems that people on the right give him heartburn. These, and other similar offerings, all around the Easter weekend caused me to wonder. Will we ever again become “One Nation under God?”