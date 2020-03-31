Blatchford: Hardships are survivable, preparedness begins at local level, Trump unfairly maligned

Lastly, back to NBC. Late last week, they reported that Trump had taken a fallback position on his “promise” that things will be better by Easter. I heard them utter that erroneous report about the so-called promise. I also heard Trump when he mentioned Easter. There was no promise. I heard him use the word “hope.” He hoped that things would be better by Easter. And some wonder why Trump treats NBC people as he does. I will hope for better from NBC and other networks, but will not be holding my breath.