Blatchford: Doling out disappointment (and in one case praise) to workforce, media, politicians | COMMENTARY

I’m reminded of a situation regarding then-Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid. It’s summed up with the following: “Harry Reid is proud he lied about Mitt Romney’s taxes. Harry Reid (D-Nev) has no regrets about his 2012 claims that then presidential candidate Mitt Romney paid no taxes for 10 years. [Reid] even bragged to CNN that the comments, which had been described as McCarthyism, helped keep Romney from winning the election. ‘They can call it whatever they want. Romney didn’t win did he?’ Reid said. ... So, in Reid’s world, it is perfectly acceptable to make a defamatory [false] charge against an opponent to damage his campaign.” (Washington Examiner, March 31, 2015).