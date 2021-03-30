Blatchford: Doling out disappointment (and in one case praise) to workforce, media, politicians | COMMENTARY

There are a couple of thoughts that I’d like to share as it appears that we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel known as the pandemic. The first involves both disappointment and high praise.
The disappointment involves teachers, and the high praise involves all the store clerks in all the stores — particularly the essential grocery stores. Can you imagine the quandary this country would have found itself in had our grocery store clerks reacted as did too many teachers? Not all, but too many.
Some teachers were worried about exposure to their kids — the same kids that they regularly saw day after day. Store clerks dealt with lines of total strangers and yet they showed up — day after day.
Imagine the chaos if grocery store personnel said that they wouldn’t show up until they received the vaccine? Worse? Having received their shots, what if they raised the bar and said they wouldn’t show up until the customers got their shots.
That’s essentially what the Virginia teachers union did. Having received their demanded immunization, teachers then declared that the kids had to get shots too. Seriously? Come on, man!
We all know that one teacher doesn’t speak for all, but a teacher that I know left a lasting impression. Almost a year ago when schools had been closed only a few months, I asked this teacher how it was going. The response was unexpected.
This person laughed, appearing almost giddy, replying “This is like being retired on full pay.” That’s dedication? That, folks, actually happened — as my wife and a neighbor witnessed. Unable to respond, we continued walking the dog while wondering how many teachers are riding in that boat?
Some say that it’s the teachers unions and not teachers who closed the schools. The unions represent the teachers, and there have been no mass teacher protests regarding union decisions.
Au contraire, my wife and I were checking out at the grocery store a couple of months into the lockdown. For no particular reason I mentioned to the clerk that her being there was appreciated by a lot of people. Her reaction was surprising and her expression indicated disbelief. It was apparent that she wasn’t told that very often (if at all) and she, profusely, expressed her gratitude at our appreciation of her efforts.
Wow! Kinda makes you consider the word dedication, eh? And the clerks were serving teachers who refused to go to work. Grocery store folks, many thanks! We wouldn’t have made it without ya — and the kids, if not properly educated, were fed.
I’m not ignoring health care people. Everyone knows what they and many others have done. Kudos! Moving on…
Did you hear that The Washington Post admitted that they published a story based upon unconfirmed, inaccurate information provided by another anonymous source? Will they ever learn?
The original story used direct quotes Trump, relayed by the source, accusing him of applying pressure to a Georgia election official. A recently revealed recording proves that Trump never said two quotes attributed to him, which made his phone call appear more malicious than it was.
I’m tiring of leftists’ lies impacting elections. Four years of lies and charges hounded Trump. Shameless lies.
I’m reminded of a situation regarding then-Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid. It’s summed up with the following: “Harry Reid is proud he lied about Mitt Romney’s taxes. Harry Reid (D-Nev) has no regrets about his 2012 claims that then presidential candidate Mitt Romney paid no taxes for 10 years. [Reid] even bragged to CNN that the comments, which had been described as McCarthyism, helped keep Romney from winning the election. ‘They can call it whatever they want. Romney didn’t win did he?’ Reid said. ... So, in Reid’s world, it is perfectly acceptable to make a defamatory [false] charge against an opponent to damage his campaign.” (Washington Examiner, March 31, 2015).
Nationally known newspapers once prided themselves on publishing accuracy. In today’s world, they repeatedly publish unconfirmed reports from anonymous sources with impunity and present it as news.
Prominent politicians openly create lies. Some repeat the lies of others. Where went honor in public servants?
The larger question? Just whom do they intend to benefit with their lies — themselves, their party, our country? I submit that it’s themselves and party. They appear to have little concern for today’s America.
Oh, yeah. Don’t forget to thank a store clerk.
