Blatchford: Crisis shows an unwillingness to self-sacrifice for the common good

It’s Friday, March 13, as I write this. Friday the 13th. With the coronavirus calamity filling the media, I’ve heard no mention of this ominous date. Schools are being closed. Horror of horrors, sports events of all types are being canceled or postponed. What shall we do? If human nature remains consistent, I think I know. Watch the nationwide birthrates climb in December and January. Seriously though, many inconveniences are ahead for all of us. Some will sacrifice more — some less. We will, as a nation, survive. As history has shown repeatedly, such inconveniences are only temporary.