Blatchford: Crisis shows an unwillingness to self-sacrifice for the common good

It’s Friday, March 13, as I write this. Friday the 13th. With the coronavirus calamity filling the media, I’ve heard no mention of this ominous date. Schools are being closed. Horror of horrors, sports events of all types are being canceled or postponed. What shall we do? If human nature remains consistent, I think I know. Watch the nationwide birthrates climb in December and January. Seriously though, many inconveniences are ahead for all of us. Some will sacrifice more — some less. We will, as a nation, survive. As history has shown repeatedly, such inconveniences are only temporary.
Can it be that, in our country, such large numbers of folks have led such carefree lives that hardships at almost any level have become unmanageable? Illogical hoarding of items such as toilet paper has become common — not to mention being the butt of many jokes (pun intended). Has the simple act of improvisation died? No toilet paper? There’s always been the Sears catalog, but wait. Do they still put out a catalog? Well thank God for Bass Pro Shops. I get several a year.
I was listening to the car radio when our beloved Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi came on. She was announcing that the House of Representatives, which she controls, was working toward “providing support for the American people” during this crisis. I was waiting for her to say, “Don’t worry. I’m from the government and I’m here to help,” but nothing so profound followed.
Then I got to thinking. (A challenging and sometimes dangerous journey at my age.) Why does she think that the American people need support? What have we done to give the impression that we have lost the self-sufficiency that made us the great country that we are?
The forefathers of many of us built a country which became a great power and an example of freedom for many around the world. They did it on their own. In more recent times, our grandparents and parents continued the country’s progress, defeated evil in two world wars, put man on the moon and more.
In more modern times, our fellow citizens have survived a variety of crises over time. One that comes to mind is the H1N1 (swine flu) virus of 2009. How about the panic at the turn of the century? Does anyone recall the Y2K panic? Computers were not programmed to deal with calendar dates of the 21st Century. Computers worldwide were going to crash. Planes were going to fall from the sky. People hoarded water then as water treatment plants were predicted to fail. Remember? Much ado about nothing in that case.
The people in New York City had to deal with a power blackout for two entire days in most of the city – July 13 & 14, 1977. Think of that. NYC in July with no A/C. Talk about “hot time, summer in the city” — thank you Lovin’ Spoonful. And people survived although the birthrate took a jump the following April and May.
Going back a tad further, I’m reminded of stories about shortages created by the war effort of WWII. For years people dealt with shortages of gasoline, sugar, rubber tires and more. I was small then and recall little except that we didn’t take vacations — and didn’t until a few years after the war.
The fact is that this country has a rich history of sacrificing for others and for the good of all. Where did that go? Did it die with the me generation?
What’s with the hoarding of hand sanitizer, latex gloves, protective masks and, yup, toilet paper. Does it even occur to the hoarders how selfish, thoughtless and inconsiderate they appear? Do they know that their children and neighbors are watching? One wonders if they care. Thank God for stores that impose limits on purchases. Some cool heads prevail.
What we’re witnessing is the inability or unwillingness to practice self-sacrifice for the greater good. We can all learn to do with less. It only takes the will to participate. Believe it or not, after sacrificing and then surviving, there comes a feeling of self-satisfaction of having done a good thing well. Hoarders will miss that.
In closing, I’ll use a line from one political group who likes to tell the opposition, “We’re better than this.” I’m certain that we once were, but the evidence in today’s marketplace would tend to refute that opinion. It’s not too late for a reversal. Do you have two giant packs of toilet paper? Share with someone less fortunate. You won’t need them. It could provide a feel-good moment for ya.
And borrowing a line from the Brits, whose people experienced very real crises during WW II, “Keep calm and carry on.” Show us what you’re made of by being a good example.
Fear and greed are more dangerous than any virus. They destroy in a different way. Learning to cope with hardship is a source of pride. Those who have been there and done that know that.
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. His column appears every other Tuesday. Email him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net.