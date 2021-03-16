Blatchford: Nice guy Biden? Let’s take a closer look and set the record straight | COMMENTARY

Fences, razor wire, “storm troopers.” Oh my!
Anyone been down to Washington lately? Nancy Pelosi’s (and her cohorts’) signature has been all around the Capitol building. Kindly note the quotes on “storm troopers.” I would never describe any American in uniform as such, but Ms. Pelosi has. It’s her building, her fence and razor wire and since she hasn’t encouraged the soldiers to go home; her troops. Hers and those who belong to that razor thin majority that supports her. Her House is in hiding! But from what? Who? “Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in [America] anymore.”
Before proceeding, I’d like to state that I’m tiring of national politics. Seriously. I will not, however, leave the field to the leftists who cannot seem to let it go. A recent such column, although somewhat letting up on Trump (somewhat) concentrated on inflating the Biden image. Granted, it seems that Biden’s reputation needs inflation in that it appears that POTUS has replaced his basement in Wilmington for space in the basement of the White House — perhaps the bowling alley. (Is that still there?)
Items I noted in that recent column included that Biden made possible the administration of 50 million vaccine doses. Not so much of a whisper about Trump’s Operation Warp Speed made that possible — imagine Biden searching for a COVID-19 solution. Additionally, it appears that there’s a movement afoot to promote Uncle Joe as a “nice” guy. The writer was serious. “…Biden is too nice. Indeed, the president isn’t insulting his fellow Americans…” Wow! How quickly they forget.
Let me take you back. Does anyone remember, a few years ago, when he famously said, “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.” Smooth, eh? At a 2020 campaign event he referred to private citizens as “chumps.” Out of one side of his mouth he’s singing “Kumbaya.” Out of the other he’s calling Republican governors ‘Neanderthals.” He says that he wants to play nice, but he can’t pull it off. Perhaps one of his supporters can send Joe a copy of the old Dale Carnegie book “to Win Friends and Influence People.”
Despite the claims of his supporters, Joe just ain’t that nice. How many times has he physically challenged critics (including voters)? He boasted a desire to take Trump out behind the gym for his trademark Biden wallopin’. Just a schoolyard bully mentality — leader of the free world. Come on, man!
So, as long as the leftists keep firing salvo after salvo and/or bending truths; I, as an old infantryman, will endeavor to keep calm and return fire.
By the way … Biden has a “big lie,” and it has international implications. It’s been kept under the covers, so to speak. I cannot prove the lie, but you be the judge. Biden’s son Hunter has had extensive business dealings in Russia and China. Hunter, currently, “… is under investigation by federal prosecutors in Delaware regarding several financial questions that have arisen as a result of his business dealings in foreign countries – most notably China.” (CNN Dec. 11, 2020)
Joe was, quite naturally, asked about his son’s business dealings. Do you recall his response? He claimed he has never discussed Hunter’s business dealings with his son. Believable? Not in my world. Yours? I discussed my business (finance/banking) with my dad (a chemical engineer). He discussed his business with me. My brother and I had similar discussions. Ditto with both my daughters and even my sons-in-law, and uncles and cousins. Such discussions are natural in this family. But not for ole Uncle Joe and Hunter.
So, what do you think? Is Joe fibbin’? Was Hunter really so closed mouth with his own dad? Did Joe have no natural curiosity about his own son’s livelihood? Maybe he just didn’t give a hoot. Certainly, Joe had his own 36 years of senatorial “contacts” to keep greased — not to mention his 8 years at Number One, Observatory Circle.
So, do you believe this “nice guy” in the White House or do you maybe think that he’s workin’ hard to establish plausible deniability? I think he’s full of malarkey. If not, he has one very strange familial relationship with his son.
How nice is he? Come on, man! He’s still a punk kid from Scranton.
Oh, and in closing, Madam Speaker, tear down that fence!
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. His column appears every other Tuesday. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net