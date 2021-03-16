Blatchford: Nice guy Biden? Let’s take a closer look and set the record straight | COMMENTARY

Let me take you back. Does anyone remember, a few years ago, when he famously said, “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.” Smooth, eh? At a 2020 campaign event he referred to private citizens as “chumps.” Out of one side of his mouth he’s singing “Kumbaya.” Out of the other he’s calling Republican governors ‘Neanderthals.” He says that he wants to play nice, but he can’t pull it off. Perhaps one of his supporters can send Joe a copy of the old Dale Carnegie book “to Win Friends and Influence People.”