Blatchford: Maryland, aka California East, facing anarchy if sanctuary bill passes

Maryland state Sen. Michael Hough sent a message from Annapolis that arrived on this desk last Friday. It read, in part, “On Wednesday, legislation was introduced to make Maryland a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants. These radical proposals would make our state a safe haven for violent MS-13 gang members. Local law enforcement would be prohibited from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport illegal aliens who have committed crimes in our community.” Hough stated that he strongly opposes such legislation.
Apparently, Maryland Democrats — face it, they are the ones who control the politics in this state — really do have a desire to become “California East.” They have, for years, been inching in that direction. Now, some think it’s time for a giant leap. The elected representatives, who favor such a move, must be blind and deaf. Perhaps they don’t believe what they read or hear about California. Perhaps they choose to ignore news from “The Golden State.” These days the news from California should be alarming to rational people.
Forget about sky high taxes, real estate and gas prices, and the most liberal of laws. My brother who lived in Marin County for years has attested to those facts. I first visited San Francisco in 1961 and was totally taken. It was clean, friendly, charming and more. Not what I expected from a major city. It was the antithesis of NYC. Not any longer!
San Francisco is now noted for used needles tossed anywhere (sidewalks, parks, etc.), human excrement on the sidewalks, overcrowded, unclean tent encampments and more. I was skeptical about that news at first, but on a river cruise last year my wife and I met a couple from San Francisco. We asked them if the stories were true and factual. These natives dropped their heads and sadly acknowledged that it was true — including the poop on the sidewalks. And we think Baltimore has problems.
The primary sponsor of this proposed legislation, House Bill 388, represents Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties. More than one-third of the co-sponsors are from Montgomery County. The Montgomery County executive has previously issued instructions (unilaterally) to the county police force to not work with or notify ICE should they arrest illegal aliens. Get it? Sworn law enforcement officers are not permitted to work with other law enforcement officers to enforce the law. Mind boggling isn’t it? Moreover? Elected government officials are actively working to ignore existing federal laws and instructing subordinates to do the same. Subordinates ignoring instructions are subject to discipline including termination. Ignoring law is becoming written policy. Where, in God’s name, are we heading?
It wasn’t widely publicized, but in Montgomery County, a couple of illegals were arrested and (in keeping with local policy) released. Subsequent to their release, both were arrested again. This time for two separate rapes of two minor girls. Thank you, County Executive Marc Elrich.
Montgomery County, California (any jurisdiction offering sanctuary) and possibly Maryland are encouraging anarchy. According to my favored Merriam-Webster anarchy is “a state of lawlessness or political disorder due to the absence of governmental authority.” Isn’t the absence of governmental authority what we have when a lower government refuses to abide by the laws of the national government? Only the federal government has jurisdiction over immigration. States, counties or cities have no regulatory authority.
OK, let’s stir the pot. If states, counties and cities can ignore federal law, why can’t we the people (who allegedly grant power to elected representatives) ignore state and local laws we don’t like? Have at it, folks! Law and order be damned! (Note: There’s a touch of sarcasm there. I’m a law and order advocate. I know one sheriff and maybe two who might attest to that.)
Here’s an example of problems created by those liberals who are constantly scheming. They are never happy. They work their schemes incrementally — inch by inch, so that change is seldom readily apparent. They like stealth. Remember one of the initial reasons for allowing free access across our southern border? Immigrants, legal or otherwise, will do the work that we don’t want to do. I think that was an over-generalization and somewhat insulting, but liberals said that. It would seem apparent to this observer just which group it is that wants others to do the work that they find undesirable.
So now what? Liberals want to give tuition breaks for college education to illegals. They want to provide higher education at rates (in-state tuition) unavailable to legal U.S. citizens from other states. Wait for it! When illegals have college educations, who then will do that work they don’t want to do? Who? Soon, I expect that we’ll be hearing liberal mantra like “every illegal deserves a college education.” Maybe even tuition-free. Argh!
Does anyone really believe we can emulate California and yet achieve better results? Really? Aren’t such thought processes ofttimes referred to as insanity?
