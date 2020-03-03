Blatchford: Maryland, aka California East, facing anarchy if sanctuary bill passes

Here’s an example of problems created by those liberals who are constantly scheming. They are never happy. They work their schemes incrementally — inch by inch, so that change is seldom readily apparent. They like stealth. Remember one of the initial reasons for allowing free access across our southern border? Immigrants, legal or otherwise, will do the work that we don’t want to do. I think that was an over-generalization and somewhat insulting, but liberals said that. It would seem apparent to this observer just which group it is that wants others to do the work that they find undesirable.