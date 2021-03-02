Blatchford: Enough coverage of Tiger Woods, enough Capitol hypocrisy, enough leftist propaganda | COMMENTARY

Since his going pro, I can’t recall that I ever did. Something about his personal style has grated on me. Some background might help. My dad taught me to play golf in junior high school - at the approximate age of 13 or 14. Two years later, I had lessons with Buster Caudell — the pro at Edgewood Country Club. Edgewood was a “classy” place. Dad belonged to Meadowbrook — more of an average guy’s golf club. The DuPont company had bought the club for its employees and dad had worked for them since about 1934. Anyway, there were no snobs at Meadowbrook. Nevertheless, the usual decorum historically associated with golf was observed. “Proper etiquette” was expected from all — including us kids and we, for the most part, observed the “quiet dignity” of the sport.