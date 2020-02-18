Blatchford: When reason fails, some fall back on race

When reason fails, some fall back on race. The writer doesn’t know me and likely doesn’t know most who support the ordinance. The skin color of others is meaningless to me, and I suspect that is true of far more people than he is capable of perceiving. I have enough concern about my own old, dry, sun-damaged and wrinkled skin — with two suspicious growths removed in the recent past. The ordinance is not intended to keep anyone out of Carroll County. That argument, too, is a fallback used as a substitute for a reasoned approach.