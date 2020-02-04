To their credit, our Democrat friends have become expert wordsmiths. They have the ability to use words that sound dramatic or evoke emotions (anger, happiness, etc.). They use words as triggers. Some that come to mind are gravitas (used to degrade George W. Bush ― he lacked it), bombshell, overwhelming evidence, unprecedented, cover-up, incompetent, unstable, deplorable, racist, anti-Semitic, etc. The list is endless. How many have you heard used in reference to our president — or maybe yourself? People, being aware of this strategy, should be able to see through its emotional impact. The Dems have been at it for years and likely will continue in perpetuity.