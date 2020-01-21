I understand (from a radio report) that Frazier said the ordinance has not saved the county taxpayers any significant dollars. I won’t comment on that except to say that if the English-only ordinance is rescinded, the county will spend significantly more dollars in reprinting official forms in an unknown number of languages, paying for duplicate public notices in the media in various languages, paying for translators, etc., etc., etc. A “stain” is not created by acting in a manner that encourages immigrants to assimilate into the country in which they’ve chosen to live. They will benefit from the encouragement – as will we as their neighbors.