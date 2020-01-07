Surely you get the picture. I don’t need to belabor the issue. I agree with the premise that corporate values need to change. The measure of a person’s value should be the contribution to the success of the company, budgets be damned. Too many executive salaries need to be chopped — not simply pared back. It sounds somewhat socialistic, but more of the corporate profits need to go to employees who are the backbone of the company. The disparity of incomes is unconscionable. Executive salaries have become so disproportionate that the application of the word obscene is appropriate.