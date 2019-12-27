I asked my oldest sister about the photo, and she said it was taken on the day after Thanksgiving when “Black Friday” wasn’t as frenzied as it is today. We lived in the Jersey suburbs, and it was my mom’s custom to take the kids into Philadelphia on this day to see Santa Claus. We didn’t own a car and wouldn’t until my oldest sister went to college and needed a way to get to classes. We always traveled the 9 miles to the city via the Route 67 bus and had a handy stop on the corner. That’s how my dad commuted to work.