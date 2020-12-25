Batavick: Christmas lights remind us we don’t have to walk alone in the darkness | COMMENTARY

I could ask for no better remedy to the travails and trials of 2020, a year of masks, hand sanitizer, quarantines, social distancing, record unemployment, sickness, and death — a year of plague. As we await the administration of a vaccine, these lights are the best approach to banishing darkness, both literally and figuratively, from the nation’s landscape. The harrowing void of blackness must always concede to light, whether from a single candle or a string of LED bulbs that would have delighted Edison. There is simply no contest. We can sprint from oblivion to existence in an instant with the striking of a match or flicking of a switch.