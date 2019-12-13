Is there a case for impeachment of the president and his removal from office? The president checked the “corrupting foreign influences” box when he didn’t report and then denied receiving Russia’s help in the 2016 election and when he pressured Ukraine to investigate his likely 2020 political rival for his own personal gain. He compounded this by also appealing to China for assistance, and by spreading old-fashioned Soviet agit-prop disinformation about a nefarious Ukrainian role in 2016 and 2020. This unfounded claim originated with the Kremlin’s intelligence agencies after we caught Russian President Vladimir Putin red-handed tipping the election scales toward Trump. Russian election sabotage in 2016 is not a “hoax” and has been confirmed by the FBI, CIA, NSA, and Senate Intelligence Committee.