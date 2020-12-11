Batavick: Present-day reality tarnishes cherished Boy Scouts memories | COMMENTARY

Our Scoutmaster was a saintly man who put up with much of the nonsense common to rowdy boys. Around 1957 when the wholesome singer Pat Boone was at the height of his fame (”Bernadine,” “April Love,” “Tutti Frutti,” etc.), his white buck shoes became the ultimate fashion statement. My best friend Ray and I just had to have our own pairs, so we saved up our allowances. After an eagerly awaited purchase, we decided to impress our fellow scouts with our extreme coolness by wearing the white bucks with our khaki green uniforms. Old Mr. Flynn had a conniption and sternly lectured us about being out of uniform because the dress code called for brown or black shoes. I guess coolness had its limits.