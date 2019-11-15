In fewer than two weeks, most of us will be preparing to sit down for a much-anticipated Thanksgiving dinner. Before then, we have many crucial decisions to make — whether to have fresh or frozen turkey or be the last in our circle to try turducken; whether to bake or deep fry the bird; whether to up our personal liability insurance if we opt for deep frying; etc. But perhaps one of the most important decisions is how to deal with political firefights which threaten to ruin the day, especially if Uncle Nate passes the stuffing to niece Cathy while muttering that the impeachment hearings are nothing more than a witch hunt.