Batavick: With election over, it’s time for our nation to begin to heal | COMMENTARY

Another underside of the election is our rickety and often broken in-person voting process. We are fortunate here in Carroll County not to have long waits, but others around the nation should not have to stand in line for hours to exercise their franchise. The problem is most common in urban areas and disproportionately impacts African American and Latino voters. Voting should take no longer than thirty minutes. The states urgently need more polling places, poll workers, and voting machines. If they and Congress are not willing to do what’s necessary, the new president should issue an executive order as one of his first items of business.