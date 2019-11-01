If you think teaching kids how to play is daft, I’ll remind you that the children my daughter sees are often kept indoors because of the danger of drive-by shootings. Some of them are immigrants from El Salvador, and their parents keep them inside because of the gang violence that once raged around them in their native country. According to the PlayWorks website, their representatives help “build a culture of play that enables kids to feel a real sense of belonging” that gives them “the opportunity to contribute on the playground, in the classroom, and in our community.” Interestingly, the kids also experience “less bullying behavior” when taught to play in school.