“Ollie ollie oxen free!” “Freeze!” “Simon says!” “Tag! You’re it!”
How often do you hear these phrases today? OK. Granted, the first may have originated during the Millard Fillmore administration, but some of the others were operative in my children’s lifetime, and I wonder if they are used much anymore.
What got me thinking along these lines was a family incident of a few months ago. I’m proud to say that I hooked my grandkids on “The Twilight Zone,” one of my favorite TV programs from the sixties. About five years ago, my son gave me a set of DVDs of season one for Christmas; the family watched a few episodes together; and the grandkids reacted as if they’d just seen “Star Wars” for the first time. Remember, these shows are in black and white and have few if any special effects.
Flash forward to late August of this year. My wife and I were babysitting three of the grandkids, ages 8 to 16, at our house, and despite all of the cable TV entertainment options, they chose to click onto Netflix and look for “Twilight Zone.” The first episode they selected was “Kick the Can.” It dealt with a group of neighborhood kids that allowed their games to regularly spill-over onto the grounds of a retirement home, annoying some of the residents.
While watching, I started to think of my own boyhood spent playing hide-and-seek, tag, statues, and red light; green light, in addition to the usual Wiffle ball, touch football, and basketball. Then I realized that any games not involving a ball of some sort were probably rarely played anymore.
My grandkids lead very scheduled lives with much time devoted to organized soccer, baseball, and basketball. This involves both rec and travel teams and requires regular practice schedules and competition in surrounding counties. The two boys spend their spare time skateboarding, scootering, biking around the neighborhood, and playing Wiffle ball and basketball just for fun. Of course, there’s also the seemingly endless time all of the grandkids spend on iPhones and electronic games. Their life experience is at least a generation and a whole galaxy away from playing statues and Simon says, unless one of them knows an app for those.
I am not saying that today’s play time activities are bad or ill-considered. They’re just different and involve an alternate interpretation of what passes for recreation. They also may be much better for kids since they serve to develop keener motor skills, self-confidence, team play, and an enhanced competitive spirit.
Still, I think there’s something that’s irretrievably lost if you’ve never tried to hide under an itchy bush at twilight, surrounded only by rising fireflies, the sound of crickets, and the echoing voices of neighborhood kids either getting caught or feverishly looking for you.
I shared these thoughts with my oldest daughter who’s a social worker in Washington, D.C. As a kid in the 1980s, she was an avid “hide and seek” player with neighborhood children when evening fell. She somewhat agreed with my take on all of this and then told me of PlayWorks which she has seen in action in D.C.-area elementary schools. Because today’s kids — especially those in the inner city — don’t play games much anymore, PlayWorks comes into schools to teach them how.
If you think teaching kids how to play is daft, I’ll remind you that the children my daughter sees are often kept indoors because of the danger of drive-by shootings. Some of them are immigrants from El Salvador, and their parents keep them inside because of the gang violence that once raged around them in their native country. According to the PlayWorks website, their representatives help “build a culture of play that enables kids to feel a real sense of belonging” that gives them “the opportunity to contribute on the playground, in the classroom, and in our community.” Interestingly, the kids also experience “less bullying behavior” when taught to play in school.
By the way, that “Kick the Can” episode of the “Twilight Zone” profiles an old man living in a rest home who believes that the secret of youth lies in children’s games. The show ends when he and other daring seniors sneak out of the residence at night to join the neighborhood kids at play. They soon magically become indiscernible from the other frolicking children.
That’s what happens when you travel “through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind.” It is then that you experience “a journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination.” Sometimes those old games are the only passport you’ll need.
