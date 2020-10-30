Batavick: While imperfect, Biden is what we need as president | COMMENTARY

Last Friday saw a record 80,000 new coronavirus cases. We are not “rounding the final turn,” as Trump says. Biden promises to bring national leadership to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak by providing free testing for all and hiring 100,000 people to run a contact-tracing program. The only way to reopen the economy and our schools is to control the pandemic, not let it play itself out, as Trump now suggests. More people die with his approach.