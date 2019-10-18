Right now the country is transfixed with the impeachment inquiry. Evidence of how the president abused his office in an attempt to smear his main election rival grows by the day. All of these troubles are of his own making, but inherent in some of them is a push to further absolve Russia of campaign interference. Trump now claims it wasn’t the Kremlin that hacked Hillary Clinton’s and the DNC’s emails. It was the Ukraine, and its operatives were really working on behalf of Clinton. He continues the “fun house” craziness by speculating that a server with Clinton’s missing emails is not in Russia but instead hidden in the Ukraine.