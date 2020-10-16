Batavick: Disappointed, disillusioned, depressed and deeply troubled, I’ve had enough | COMMENTARY

Just look at us wearing masks! Remember, it was Trump who called COVID-19 the Democrat’s “new hoax” and their “single talking point” until he himself got it. Eight million of his fellow Americans had to suffer and nearly 220,000 had to die, 148 of them in Carroll County, before he admitted the virus was a serious threat. That means he willfully brought fever, weakness, fatigue, and difficulty breathing to innocent folks, as well as inconsolable mourning to their families when death won the day. Now “Corona Don” struts and prances, claims COVID-19 immunity, and says we will all have to live with the threat. I’ve had enough.